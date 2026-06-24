Amid 'Teach You a Lesson' buzz, 2022 Netflix Korean original 'Juvenile Justice' joins the K-drama lineup for top 10 list

"Teach You a Lesson" is the most-watched non-English TV series on Netflix globally.

The breakout Netflix original, which follows the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau as it tackles a range of incidents in schools, has topped Tudum’s global top 10 chart for non-English TV series for three consecutive weeks since its June 5 debut.

According to the Netflix companion site, the 10-part series has amassed 126 million hours viewed.

Also appearing on the non-English TV chart is SBS romantic comedy "My Royal Nemesis," starring Heo Nam-jun and Lim Ji-yeon. The series ranked No. 6 with 42 million hours viewed.

Rounding out the Korean titles on the list is "Juvenile Justice," the 2022 Netflix original featuring "Teach You a Lesson" star Kim Moo-yul and K-film and K-drama staple Kim Hye-soo.

The legal drama, which explores Korea’s juvenile justice system and cases involving minors below the age of criminal responsibility, ranked No. 10 on Netflix’s global top 10 list for non-English TV series for the June 15-21 tracking period, amassing 12 million hours viewed in total.