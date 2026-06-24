Tomorrow X Together has generated 100 million hits on Spotify with “Devil by the Window,” the group's label Big Hit Music said Wednesday.

It is the 19th song from the group to reach the milestone.

“Devil by the Window” is a track from fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” which was released in 2023. The mini album made a chart-topping debut on Billboard 200.

The five members are set to conclude a run of fan concerts in Japan in Kobe on Wednesday. They greeted fans in four cities in the country, for two days each, celebrating the seventh anniversary of their debut.

Separately, more visual teasers for Yeonjun’s second solo effort, “No Labels: Part 02,” were uploaded Wednesday. The six-track release will be released on July 10.