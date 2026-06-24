South Korean broadcaster JTBC said Wednesday it will broadcast all rounds of the ongoing FIFA World Cup without disruption, dismissing a media report on such a possibility amid a liquidity crisis.

"In addition to matches involving the South Korean national team through the final stages of the tournament, we will bring vivid coverage of the World Cup," the broadcaster said in a statement, asking viewers not to be misled by "inaccurate information."

The statement came in response to a report by Japanese media outlet JNN, raising the possibility of a disruption in JTBC's World Cup broadcasts, claiming the South Korean broadcaster has yet to pay broadcasting fees in full to FIFA.

JTBC secured the exclusive broadcasting rights in South Korea for the summer and winter Olympics in the 2026-2032 period and for the World Cup from 2026-2030. In April, it reached an agreement with public broadcaster KBS to jointly broadcast the ongoing World Cup.

Earlier this month, JTBC and four other affiliates of JoongAng Group, including JoongAng Holdings and Megabox JoongAng, filed for court-led rehabilitation proceedings amid worsening liquidity issues at their parent group. (Yonhap)