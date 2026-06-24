The Korean school drama "Teach You a Lesson" reigned at No. 1 on Netflix's non-English chart for the third consecutive week, the streaming platform said Wednesday.

Released June 5, the series amassed 11.8 million views during the latest tracking week ending Sunday, compared with 21.1 million views in the previous week, according to Netflix.

"Teach You a Lesson" was the most-watched show in the category in 19 countries and regions, including South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Peru, and also landed in the top 10 in 66 others.

Based on the webtoon "Get Schooled," the action-packed series follows a team of inspectors at the fictional Education Rights Protection Bureau -- Na Hwa-jin (Kim Mu-yeol), Im Han-rim (Jin Ki-joo) and Bong Geun-dae (Pyo Ji-hoon) -- who set out to teach bullies a lesson.

The realistic episodes that mirror real-life incidents and a cathartic plot that prioritizes the rights of victims -- both students and teachers -- while also blending in comedy and action have resonated with global audiences.

Buoyed by the popularity of the series directed by Hong Jong-chan, Hong's previous work "Juvenile Justice" (2022) also came in at 10th with 1.2 million views. The legal drama set in a juvenile court stars "Teach You a Lesson" lead Kim.

The Korean fantasy rom-com series "My Royal Nemesis" ranked sixth with 2.7 million views.

In the English-language film category, "KPop Demon Hunters" remained in the top 10 for the 53rd straight week, ranking sixth with 3.6 million views.

In the non-English film category, the Korean action-comedy "Husbands in Action" debuted at No. 2 with 5.7 million views, according to Netflix. (Yonhap)