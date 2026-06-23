A 6-year-old Singaporean boy was injured after being struck by an airport buggy at Incheon Airport on Wednesday, according to the child’s family.

The incident gained widespread attention after the boy’s father, Kayden Khoo, shared details on social media and requested witnesses.

Khoo said that the accident took place near the entrance to a restroom at Gate 221 while the family was waiting to board flight KE645 to Singapore. He explained that his son went to the restroom alone, and neither he nor his wife witnessed the incident as they were with their other two children.

Khoo identified two main concerns that prompted his search for witnesses, according to his post.

First, he said that the airline declined to provide an official accident report.

Khoo explained that the family requested a formal report to ensure the airport operator would preserve the surveillance footage in case his son’s condition deteriorated.

He also raised concerns about liability, pointing out that the airline staff described their support in Korea as a “goodwill gesture” and said they would only pay for immediate medical expenses in Korea.

“As they showed genuine interest and care at the start, we thought they were going to be responsible till the end, hence we only decided on the quickest way back home once Kyle was medically approved to travel back,” he wrote.

In response to The Korea Herald’s question on why he was seeking accountability from Korean Air and not the airport, Khoo claimed that the buggy that hit his son was light blue with a Korean Air logo and was presumably operated by Korean Air and not Incheon Airport.

A Korean Air spokesperson told The Korea Herald on Tuesday that the company is aware of the incident and is currently conducting an internal review.