About 1,000 people gathered at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on Sunday for the International Day of Yoga, as India continued efforts to promote the practice abroad.

Yoga originated in ancient India and was systematized in the Yoga Sutras, a foundational text traditionally attributed to the sage Patanjali.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 through Resolution 69/131, which was co-sponsored by 175 member states. Since then, Indian missions worldwide have organized annual events to promote the practice.

The event, held at Seoul's Gyeongbok Palace under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Aging," drew South Korean yoga enthusiasts, Indian community members and diplomats.

In his remarks, Indian Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das said yoga could contribute to one's physical and mental well-being, noting the shared commitment of India and South Korea to building healthier and more inclusive societies.

In a press release shared with The Korea Herald on Monday, the embassy said that the two-and-a-half-hour program featured the Common Yoga Protocol, demonstrations by South Korean yoga practitioners and booths hosted by about 15 local yoga organizations.

The event was part of a monthlong series of yoga programs organized by the embassy across South Korea, including activities in Jeju, Busan and Seoul.

Yoga celebrations will conclude with an event on Nami Island on June 27, according to the embassy.