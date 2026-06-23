Cortis banked its 50th No. 1 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Korea, setting a record for a boy group, according to label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.

The rookie band accomplished the feat with “Redred,” the main track from the group's second EP “Greengreen,” which garnered 100 million streams on the platform in less than two months.

As of last week, the five-member act amassed 200 million plays on Spotify with its second EP, and logged 800 million overall. It is yet to celebrate its first anniversary.

Meanwhile, Cortis will kick off its first international tour in Incheon in July with a two-night show. The tour includes nine stops for 14 shows. The group will make its US festival debut at Lollapalooza Chicago in August, as the only K-pop boy band this year.