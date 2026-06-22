Pared-back logos, bold color and statement cover-ups are shaping the season's beach looks

Women's swimwear is having a confident season. This summer's standout pieces pull back on logos and lean into bold color, with metal hardware and crochet adding the finishing touches.

Demand is climbing ahead of the main vacation stretch. According to 29CM, swimwear sales rose more than 34 percent from June 1 to 14 compared with the same period a year earlier. Bikini sales more than doubled over the same window, a sign that body-conscious cuts are leading the category.

This season favors pared-back designs over logos. Minimal swimwear lets the cut and fabric carry the look rather than oversized branding.

Glowny, a Korean women's label popular with shoppers in their 20s, introduced a waffle-knit bikini for its spring-summer collection. The thicker, textured fabric has enough stretch to hold its shape, and the brand keeps its logo to a small cotton label.

Chanel makes a similar case at the luxury end. The one-piece from its Coco Beach 2026 collection skips logo play, with only a small gold CC-logo charm on the shoulder straps. Cut from stretch jersey in a sharp red and white, it leans on the clean lines the house is known for.

The romantic coquette look carries over into swimwear. Daze Dayz, a Korean swimwear brand, leans into floral prints and a vintage summer feel for its new collection.

Skims takes a softer route with baby pink, frills and shirring that nod to lingerie. Its ruffled bikini top ties at the shoulder with ribbon straps, finishing a look that reads as feminine without going overboard.

Some of the season's swimwear adds one bold piece of hardware to an otherwise simple design. Metal catches the light on its own, standing in for jewelry on the beach.

Zara's brown swimsuit makes the point at the back, where a cross-strap V-neck is finished with a metal ring applique.

One of the year's running fashion themes is a return to bold color after several neutral-heavy seasons. Beachwear is an easy place to try it, since color feels less risky on vacation than in everyday clothes.

Mint is one of summer's standouts. Korean swimwear brand Coralique offers a take with its Havana crochet monokini, styled like a knit dress. A U-neck halter keeps the neckline clean and a back panel adds fuller coverage.

The real difference in a resort look often comes down to what goes over the swimsuit. Swimsuits may look alike. The cover-up is where personal taste shows, and where one versatile layer can carry you from beach to cafe to restaurant.

Crochet is the season's go-to. Its loose, hand-knit weave breathes in the heat, sits comfortably over a wet swimsuit and turns a plain bikini into something closer to a full outfit. In one-piece, skirt or shorts form, it offers resort ease without much exposure.

Jennie of Blackpink designed a version for her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. The Gabriella crochet coverup is a handcrafted piece lined only at the bust.

Accessories close out the look. A raffia hat, a woven bag, beaded jewelry and oversized sunglasses are enough to sharpen the mood.