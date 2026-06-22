Foreign Minister Cho Hyun plans to meet his Indian counterpart in Seoul this week to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the economy, defense, artificial intelligence and other key areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

Cho is scheduled to hold talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Seoul on Wednesday during the top Indian diplomat's official visit to South Korea following his trip to Mongolia, according to the ministry.

At the upcoming meeting, the two sides are expected to review the implementation of major cooperation projects agreed upon during President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to India in April, covering such areas as shipbuilding, finance, AI and defense.

The ministers will also exchange views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East and discuss cooperation in multilateral forums.

During his stay, Jaishankar is also scheduled to attend the Jeju Forum on Thursday, the ministry said.

Following the summit between Lee and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in April, Seoul's foreign ministry established a task force to accelerate follow-up measures in key areas.

Dedicated economic cooperation units have recently been set up within both the South Korean presidential office and the Indian prime minister's office.

India will also host "Korea Business Week" this week to enhance communication with Korean companies operating in India. (Yonhap)