Starbucks Korea will close all of its stores early on Monday to conduct history training for employees following backlash over its "Tank Day" promotion in May.

All 2,160 stores were due to close at 3 p.m., marking the first nationwide early closure since Starbucks opened its first outlet in 1999.

Employees are to participate in the training by watching prerecorded lectures at their respective stores. The program is designed to strengthen historical awareness and social sensitivity.

Two professors from Sungkyunkwan University's departments of history and sociology will deliver lectures on Korea's modern history and the role of businesses in addressing issues related to history, labor, gender and human rights.

Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin and other senior executives are also participating in the same training program Wednesday.