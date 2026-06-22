The South Korean military on Monday denounced North Korea's intensified border fencing as a violation of the armistice agreement that halted the 1950-53 Korean War, following a report that the fences have been built very close to the inter-Korean border.

The JoongAng Ilbo reported that the North has installed barbed wire fences just 80-90 meters from the Military Demarcation Line separating the two Koreas, clearing land to plant mines as close as 5-10 meters to the MDL, citing military sources and a lawmaker.

After the North's leader Kim Jong-un declared inter-Korean ties as those between "two states hostile to each other" in late 2023, the North has been fortifying the border since April 2024 by reinforcing barbed wire fences, planting mines and erecting anti-tank barriers along the MDL.

"The North Korean military's installation of barriers along the MDL is a clear violation of the Armistice Agreement and our military will continue to respond in close cooperation with the United Nations Command," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The JCS said the military is closely monitoring the North's military activities along the border area and maintaining border security.

"We maintain the capability and readiness to respond overwhelmingly to any North Korean provocations," the JCS said.

South Korea views the North's defense buildup near the border as a violation of the armistice agreement, as the Demilitarized Zone sits as a buffer zone extending 2 kilometers on either side of the MDL to restrict troops and heavy weapons.

"As stated in the Armistice Agreement, the buffer zone was created to prevent incidents that could lead to the resumption of hostilities. Our response is based on this specific provision of the agreement," defense ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said in a press briefing.

South Korea has also erected tactical fences to connect front-line guard posts, but the fences are reportedly not positioned nearly as close to the MDL as the North Korean barriers are.

In a separate media note, however, the UNC, which administers and enforces the armistice agreement, struck a cautious note stating that those border measures "do not automatically constitute" violations of the agreement.

"Activities within the DMZ must be understood in their full context and are assessed based on the specific facts, circumstances and applicable provisions of the Armistice Agreement and subsequent agreements," it said.

"When appropriate, UNC addresses Armistice-related concerns through established mechanisms and remains committed to preserving peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," it added. (Yonhap)