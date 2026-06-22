Deputy PM Khodjaev asks Daewoo E&C, KIND to develop concrete plans before September Korea-Central Asia summit in Seoul

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev and Jung Won-ju, chairman of Herald Media Group, Jungheung Group and Daewoo Engineering & Construction, discussed potential cooperation on data centers near the planned Tashkent Airport and set up a possible project agenda ahead of the Korea-Central Asia summit in Seoul in September.

During a meeting in Tashkent on June 17, Khodjaev proposed that Daewoo E&C review ways to develop data centers within the airport-linked urban development project, together with Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corp., or KIND.

"I suggest that Daewoo E&C and KIND review how a data center could be developed within the aerocity project as a first step in broader cooperation," Khodjaev said, asking the Korean construction company to prepare a more concrete plan ahead of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s expected visit to Korea in September, when Seoul hosts the first-ever summit with Central Asia.

The meeting between Khodjaev and the Korean business delegation led by Jung came ahead of the three-day Tashkent International Investment Forum 2026 and a day after Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum 2026, co-hosted by Herald Media Group and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The Korean business delegation included Kim Bok-hwan, CEO of KIND; Park Sang-hwan, chairman of HanaTour; Won Do-yeon, Korean ambassador to Uzbekistan; Choi Jin-young, president and CEO of Herald Media Group; Kim Deok-young, chairman of BoMI E&C; Seo Jung-hwa, senior executive director of the Export-Import Bank of Korea; Koo Ki-do, chairman of Aha Corporation; Park Jae-yong, president of Youngone Corporation; and Jung.

Jung said Daewoo E&C would review the deputy prime minister's proposal, while stressing that data centers need to be planned together with stable power infrastructure due to their high electricity demand.

“A data center ultimately depends on electricity,” Jung said, suggesting that a gas-fired power plant could be considered alongside the data center project. Khodjaev said he would discuss the issue with Uzbekistan’s energy minister to explore possible power supply options.

Beyond the data center proposal, Jung said the planned new Tashkent Airport should be developed as the core of a broader airport city that combines logistics, cargo and industrial functions.

“The new airport is expected to handle about 17 million passengers a year, but its role in air cargo will be just as important,” Jung said. “The surrounding airport city should therefore be planned from the outset with logistics centers, cargo facilities and production sites that can support Korean companies.”

Jung said Daewoo E&C would review ways to participate in the planning and development of the airport city, citing its experience with Starlake City in Hanoi as a reference point for large-scale overseas urban development.

“The key to a successful new city development is a well-designed master plan and conditions that allow foreign companies to invest from the start,” Jung said.

Daewoo E&C’s Starlake City project has attracted Samsung’s research and development center, as well as hotels, offices and retail facilities, Jung explained.

Khodjaev welcomed the idea and asked Daewoo E&C to give the proposal positive consideration, saying Uzbekistan has yet to accumulate sufficient experience in airport-linked urban development.

“I hope Daewoo E&C will review this positively. I will also tell the president that Daewoo E&C’s participation would be highly desirable," Khodjaev said.

Jung also said Daewoo E&C sees further opportunities in Uzbekistan, citing Daewoo’s long-standing recognition in the country from its early role in Uzbekistan’s auto industry.

Khodjaev thanked the Korean delegation for taking part in the Tashkent forum, saying Uzbekistan values its expanding cooperation with Korean companies across multiple sectors.

During the meeting, KIND CEO Kim Bok-hwan discussed his company's ongoing cooperation with Uzbekistan on projects including airport development, aerocity plans and the Tashkent Smart Bio Cluster. Khodjaev called for visible progress on key projects before the September summit, saying a symbolic event such as a groundbreaking ceremony could help demonstrate momentum.

Other Korean companies at the meeting raised issues related to textiles, tourism, logistics costs, medical projects and local tax concerns. Khodjaev said the Uzbek government would review the requests with relevant ministries and agencies.

Following the meeting, Jung and Choi of Herald Media Group attended the opening plenary session of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, led by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and joined by about 200 invited participants.