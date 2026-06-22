SK hynix has surpassed Samsung Electronics in terms of market capitalization for the first time, the bourse operator said Monday.

The market capitalization of SK hynix reached 2,091 trillion won ($1,358 billion) at 12:42 p.m., surpassing Samsung Electronics' 2,090 trillion won, according to the Korea Exchange.

It marked the first time that Samsung Electronics has given up its throne on the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index since steadfastly remaining at the top since 2000. It first ranked No. 1 in terms of market capitalization in 1999.

Shares of SK hynix rose 6.15 percent to 2,934,000 won, while Samsung Electronics moved up 0.99 percent to 357,500 won. (Yonhap)