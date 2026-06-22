As the capital heats up, several of Seoul's luxury hotels have opened or are preparing to open their outdoor pools. Each offers its own version of a summer escape without leaving the city, and each comes with a backdrop worth a photo or two.

Mondrian Seoul Itaewon

The Altitude Pool & Lounge at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, the five-star lifestyle hotel in Yongsan-gu, returns as one of the city's most photographed summer spots. Pink tiles, sky-blue sunbeds and a blue-and-white striped awning give the pool a bright, playful look. A full-length glass wall runs along one side, and the reflection it throws has made it a favorite backdrop for photos taken from inside the water.

The pool is open to both hotel guests and outside visitors. For those who want to step from their room straight onto the deck, the hotel offers three Cabana Suites, whose terraces open directly onto the pool.

Admission for adults is 50,000 won in the off-peak season and 80,000 won during peak season. Each ticket covers a welcome drink. Hotel guests and fitness members receive a 30 percent discount, and children ages 5-11 receive 50 percent off.

Grand Hyatt Seoul

Set on the slopes of Namsan, Grand Hyatt Seoul frames its outdoor pool against forest and skyline, an arrangement the hotel likens to an urban resort. The aquamarine water gives way to views of the city center and the mountain's greenery.

A separate children's pool keeps the larger main pool relatively quiet, and rows of sun beds and parasols stretch along the deck. The pool is open to hotel guests only and is complimentary. It has also drawn brand events and collaborations in past seasons, including with Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

The pool is only part of the day. The hotel pairs it with a poolside barbecue, seasonal menus at The Terrace Kitchen and the Gallery, and exhibitions and wellness programming. Afternoons by the water stretch into evenings of poolside grilling against the Seoul skyline.

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts opens its outdoor pool, Riverpark, on June 26 for the summer season. The pool was renovated last year, and the hotel says it has expanded services this season to improve convenience and the guest experience.

New offerings include a sunbed escort service, in which staff walk guests to their seats, and a QR-based food-and-beverage delivery service.

Walkerhill chefs also prepare a poolside semi-buffet paired with a live performance on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in peak season. From July through August, a Night Floating Meditation runs for 50 minutes from 8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, and a Phytoncide Yoga session takes place at 9 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays on a deck set among the surrounding pine forest. Floating tube rentals round out the lineup.

The draw is the view. The international-standard main pool measures 50 meters by 19 meters and looks directly out over the Han River. Access is limited to hotel guests who buy admission tickets. From June 26 to July 16, tickets cost 75,000 won for adults and 45,000 won for children. During the peak season, from July 17 to Aug. 30, prices rise to 95,000 won for adults and 65,000 won for children.

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, also on the slopes of Namsan, runs its outdoor pool, Oasis, through the summer. The area includes separate pools for adults and young children, a jacuzzi, and heated facilities to keep it comfortable on days with wide temperature swings.

Poolside, 23 freestanding cabanas come with their own plunge pools, daybeds and dining tables. They range in capacity from four to 20 people, suiting couples, groups of friends and families alike. The adjacent Oasis Outdoor Kitchen serves food and drinks throughout the day.

After dark, Oasis turns to its pool parties. This year's series runs every Saturday from July 11 to Aug. 29, with DJ and artist performances beginning at 8 p.m. and continuing for six hours. DJ Marv kicks off the series on opening night.