LG Display said Monday its full lineup of large OLED panels for TVs and monitors has received Intertek certification for color and brightness accuracy under everyday lighting conditions, marking the first such recognition for OLED products.

The certification, formally called Perfect Color and Brightness Accuracy up to 500 lux, measures how closely a display reproduces the color and brightness intended by content creators in a typical viewing environment.

Instead of conventional picture-quality tests that focus on individual specifications such as color gamut or peak brightness, the evaluation assesses how accurately images are reproduced when content is viewed under real-life lighting conditions.

Intertek tested OLED and LCD panels using a series of test patterns and measured color and brightness changes at selected points on the screen.

LG Display’s OLED panels scored 100 percent in both color accuracy and brightness accuracy, while also demonstrating color-crosstalk-free performance, meaning colors were not affected by interference from nearby areas of the screen.

LG Display said the results show its OLED panels can maintain color and brightness accuracy across different types of content and viewing conditions, rather than only performing well in isolated specification tests.

The panel maker attributed the result to OLED’s self-emissive structure. Unlike LCD panels, which use backlights, OLED panels have pixels that emit light independently, allowing brightness to be controlled at the pixel level.

By comparison, LCD panels tested under the same criteria showed limitations in brightness and color accuracy because light from their backlights can spill into adjacent areas, LG Display said. Some premium LCD models also showed color crosstalk, with object colors appearing differently depending on the background color, it added.

The certification comes as panel makers look beyond peak brightness and resolution to set premium displays apart, with image accuracy under everyday viewing conditions gaining more attention.

“This certification shows that OLED can accurately reproduce the color and brightness values consumers care about, as content creators intended,” said Lee Hyeon-woo, head of LG Display’s large display business unit. “We will continue to highlight the premium picture quality enabled by OLED and strengthen our market leadership.”