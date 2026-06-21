TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Korea has become one of Uzbekistan's most important partners in modernizing transport infrastructure, Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilhomjon Abdugafarov said at Tuesday’s Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum held in Tashkent.

"The Republic of Korea is one of Uzbekistan's most important and reliable partners in implementing modern infrastructure projects, introducing advanced technologies, and developing the aviation, railway transport and logistics sectors," Abdugafarov said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

One flagship project is the modernization of Urgench International Airport under a public-private partnership with Incheon International Airport Corporation.

"We regard this project as one of the most exemplary public-private partnership initiatives between our countries," he said.

Abdugafarov also highlighted preparations for the New Tashkent International Airport, a major project expected to become one of Central Asia's leading aviation hubs.

Uzbekistan has emerged as one of Central Asia's fastest-growing economies and has increasingly positioned itself as a regional manufacturing and logistics hub linking East Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

"We are interested in the participation of leading Korean companies with extensive experience in airport construction, management and digitalization in this strategic project," he said.

In the railway sector, Uzbekistan is advancing plans for a high-speed rail connection between Tashkent and Samarkand, supported by a $3 million feasibility study grant from the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

"The project is strategically important for enhancing connectivity between Tashkent and Samarkand, reducing the load on the existing railway section, and further developing passenger transportation services," Abdugafarov said.

He also pointed to recent cooperation with Korea on high-speed rolling stock. The first two Korean-built electric trains have already entered service on the Tashkent-Khiva route.

"These electric trains are enhancing passenger convenience, reducing travel time, and improving service quality," he said.

Uzbekistan is currently considering the purchase of eight additional electric train sets from Hyundai Rotem for future high-speed services linking Tashkent with Andijan and Termez.

"We believe that this project will become a logical continuation of the successful cooperation already established with the Republic of Korea," Abdugafarov said.

The deputy minister added that the upcoming Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul later this year will provide a valuable platform to expand cooperation in transport, logistics, and infrastructure development.

Officials also said they expect the upcoming summit to generate new business partnerships as Uzbekistan seeks to integrate more deeply into regional and global supply chains.

"We are confident that deepening cooperation in the transport sector between Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea will contribute to the development of modern infrastructure, attraction of investment, and strengthening of economic interdependence between our countries," said Abdugafarov.