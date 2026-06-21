TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Uzbekistan’s “New Tashkent” project present opportunities for South Korean investors and companies through the transformation of the country’s capital, Uzbek officials highlight.

Speaking at the Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent on Tuesday, Sharaf Radjabov, deputy director of the New Tashkent City Development Project, introduced New Tashkent as “one of the most ambitious urban development projects in the history of Uzbekistan.”

The project forms part of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's broader modernization strategy and is intended to ease pressure on the existing capital while creating a new administrative and business center.

“New Tashkent is envisioned as a City of Harmony,” Radjabov said. “It is one of the largest and most transformative development projects ever undertaken in our country.”

The planned city will cover about 20,000 hectares and is designed for 2 million residents. Its first phase will span around 6,000 hectares, with a total planned construction space of about 150 million square meters.

More than 50 ministries, government agencies and international institutions are expected to relocate to the city, which Uzbekistan hopes will become a new administrative, business and innovation hub.

“This project is expected to generate more than 200,000 new jobs,” Radjabov said.

He said Korean investors could participate in landmark projects including Grand Park, a central business district, Silk City, high-rise mixed-use developments, residential complexes and hospitality facilities.

“New Tashkent is more than a city-building project,” Radjabov said. “It is a vision for the future.”