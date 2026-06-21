TASHKENT — Uzbekistan is building a tech ecosystem that will enable global corporations to expand operations, reduce costs and enter new markets, Uzbekistan IT Park Korea Office head Nodirbek Berdiqobilov said at Tuesday’s Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum held in Tashkent.

According to Berdiqobilov, Uzbekistan is building an ecosystem where global companies can expand operations, reduce costs and enter new markets.

“Uzbekistan is no longer simply an emerging market,” Berdiqobilov said. “It is rapidly becoming a strategic hub for Korean companies seeking expansion into Central Asia, the Middle East and global markets.”

He said Uzbekistan offers a stable investment environment, a young talent pool and strong government support. The country has more than 38 million people, with over 65 percent under the age of 35.

More than 300,000 ICT professionals are active in Uzbekistan, supported by over 500 IT education institutions and more than 220 universities, according to Berdiqobilov.

Companies registered with IT Park Uzbekistan receive major incentives, including zero corporate income tax, zero social tax and exemptions from property and land taxes. Foreign companies may also receive up to one year of free office space and equipment under support programs.

“Korean companies can enter the Uzbek market quickly and efficiently,” Berdiqobilov said.

He added that more than 3,300 companies are residents of IT Park Uzbekistan, including 26 Korean companies. IT Park also operates overseas offices in cities including Seoul, New York, Berlin, Tokyo, Shanghai and Riyadh.

“Today, Korean companies are already finding success in Uzbekistan across software development, artificial intelligence, data centers, gaming, media and digital content,” Berdiqobilov said.