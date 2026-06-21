TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Zyx Technology is seeking to bring its artificial intelligence-based digital twin solutions to Uzbekistan’s urban development and smart construction markets, as Korean tech firms look to play a larger role in the Central Asian country’s infrastructure projects.

Speaking at the Korea-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent on Tuesday, Zyx Technology Chairman Choi Jong-bok introduced the company’s AI-powered design and construction management tools, saying they could support future city and infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan.

“I look forward to the day when Tashkent and new cities in Uzbekistan are designed with our technology,” Choi said.

Zyx Technology’s key products include Zyx Space, Zyx CAD and Zyx Dive, which are used by major Korean companies across architecture, construction, robotics, defense and shipbuilding, according to Choi.

Zyx CAD is used by Samsung C&T, while Zyx Dive, a construction site management solution, is used by Daewoo Engineering & Construction and DL E&C, he said. Hanwha Ocean, one of the world's leading shipbuilders and defense companies, is also using Zyx Technology’s design software in place of foreign products, Choi added.

Zyx Space, the company’s interior automation solution, uses AI to convert analog drawings into digital formats and improve design efficiency. Choi said the company was also discussing potential cooperation with Samsung C&T to apply AI-based interior design solutions at the apartment presale stage.

The goal, he said, is to allow homebuyers to customize interiors earlier in the process, reducing postconstruction remodeling and construction waste while creating new revenue opportunities for builders.

Choi also cited Zyx Technology’s work with Gangnam-gu in Seoul, where its intelligent digital twin solution is being used for urban design, as a model that could be expanded to other cities.

“I hope our intelligent digital twin solutions will one day help design new cities in Tashkent,” he said.

Beyond business applications, Zyx Technology is working with around 30 Korean universities, including Seoul National University, Yonsei University, Korea University, Sungkyunkwan University and KAIST, to train AI professionals. The company is also expanding such education efforts to countries including Vietnam and Mongolia, Choi said.