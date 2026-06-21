Samsung Electronics Co. discussed ways to expand sales of high-bandwidth memory chips and reviewed long-term supply agreements with major customers at a recent global strategy meeting, industry sources said Sunday.

The world's largest memory chipmaker held its semiannual global strategy meeting last week to review first-half performance and outline business strategies for the second half of the year, amid surging demand for high-performance chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

During Thursday's meeting, chaired by Jun Young-hyun, head of Samsung's device solution division, senior executives reviewed strategies to expand HBM sales and discussed long-term supply agreements with global technology companies, according to the sources familiar with the matter.

HBM was one of the key agenda items, as Samsung steps up efforts to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing market for AI-related semiconductors.

Samsung began mass production shipments of HBM4 in February, becoming the first company in the world to do so. Last month, it also became the first in the industry to ship samples of HBM4E.

Long-term supply agreements were another major focus of the meeting, as global technology companies seek to secure stable chip supplies amid rising AI-driven demand.

During its first-quarter earnings call, Samsung said it has been working with major customers on long-term supply agreements and has already signed some deals, as part of efforts to better manage demand and strengthen business stability.

Samsung's major customers include leading AI companies such as Nvidia, AMD and Google. (Yonhap)