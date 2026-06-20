Rain is expected to continue across South Korea through Saturday evening after heavy downpours drenched much of the country overnight, weather officials said.

Between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, accumulated precipitation reached 137.5 millimeters on Halla Mountain on Jeju Island, 94 mm in Sangju, 88 mm in Gongju and 60.6 mm in Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Rain is expected to continue until Sunday morning in mountainous and coastal areas of Gangwon Province. Additional rainfall of 50-120 mm is forecast for the province's mountainous and coastal areas.

The Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon's inland region, Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province and Ulleung Island are also expected to receive 30-80 mm more rain.

The KMA warned of rough seas along southern and eastern waters, with waves expected to reach up to 5 meters in the East Sea through Sunday. (Yonhap)