The Army said Friday it will allow qualified noncommissioned officers to transition to long-term service starting in 2028 in a personnel overhaul plan in an effort to help enhance their job security.

The move comes as the Army has been struggling to attract noncommissioned officers, who make up the backbone of the military, amid a shrinking number of newly appointed officers and the country's population decline.

The Army previously only selected the top 20 percent of noncommissioned officers who applied for long-term service that requires a minimum of seven years but expanded the rate to 50 percent this year.

Under a plan to overhaul military personnel, the Army plans to enable all candidates without disqualifications to serve in the long term, starting in 2028.

Last year, the number of noncommissioned officers in long-term service rose to 3,900, compared with some 3,000 in the past.

The Army also plans to cut the service period required to promote a staff sergeant to sergeant first class from the current six to four years by 2028. If implemented, the promotion period will be shortened to 3.2 years from 4.3 years by 2028.

The armed service will also seek to train noncommissioned officers to be capable of utilizing cutting-edge technologies, including manned and unmanned teaming combat systems, and drone combat capabilities.

It will also expand benefits and compensation for the officers, including by increasing the average monthly wage of staff sergeant to around 3 million won ($1,950) in 2027. (Yonhap)