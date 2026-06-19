President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that he asked Pope Leo XIV to visit South Korea for World Youth Day 2027 and suggested that the pontiff consider visiting the Demilitarized Zone during the trip.

Speaking about his visit to the Vatican, Lee said he had paid a courtesy call on the pope and pledged cooperation with the Holy See for the successful hosting of the Catholic youth event, which is scheduled to take place in Seoul from Aug. 3-8, 2027.

Lee visited the Vatican on June 14 and 15, and met with the pope on the second day.

Lee said he also asked the pope to consider visiting the DMZ, which separates the two Koreas, and, if possible, to pursue a visit to North Korea as part of efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

“The pope said he would actively consider and seek to pursue it,” Lee said.

According to Lee, Pope Leo XIV showed strong interest in peace on the Korean Peninsula and appeared to have a special interest in the Catholic Church in Korea.

Lee said he conveyed to the pope the wishes of South Korea’s Catholic community for the appointment of a cardinal who would be based in the country and handle domestic affairs for the nation’s roughly 6 million Catholics.

Lee said the pope noted that he had not yet appointed any cardinals since taking office, but said he would give special consideration to the situation in Korea if he were to make new appointments in the future.

Lee also said he held in-depth discussions with key Vatican officials on establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula. He attended a special Mass for peace and solidarity at the Vatican, where he explained his administration’s commitment and vision for peace.

During the Mass, Lee emphasized that the spirit of reconciliation and cooperation embodied in the June 15 inter-Korean Joint Declaration remains alive on the peninsula and that the hope for peace should continue.

World Youth Day is a major international Catholic gathering that brings together young Catholics from around the world. Seoul was selected as the host city for the 2027 event, making South Korea the second Asian country to host the gathering after the Philippines in 1995.