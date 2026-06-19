Kim Chaewon of Le Sserafim will rejoin her bandmates from next week, Source Music said Friday.

The artist has taken a month off to treat neck pains, and has recovered enough to resume activities, according to the agency.

The leader of the group has been absent from promoting “Boompala,” the focus track from the group's second studio album “Pureflow Pt. 1.” The LP has been on the Billboard 200 for three weeks, having entered at No. 10. The single ranked No. 176 and No. 108 on the Global 200 and Global Excl. US, respectively, in its third week.

Last week, Le Sserafim performed in Los Angeles for an iHeartRadio live gig. Next month will see the launch of the second international tour “Pureflow,” with two soldout nights in Incheon.