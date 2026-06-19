Seoul stocks opened at a fresh record high Friday after surging past a new milestone of above 9,000, boosted by a continued chip rally amid a boom in artificial intelligence.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened up 225.05 points, or 2.48 percent, at 9,288.89.

The market got a boost from overnight gains on Wall Street, led by major chipmakers, such as Intel, Nvidia and Micron Technology.

US President Donald Trump said that Intel had agreed to a deal with Apple to design and build chips in the United States.

Analyst Han Ji-young from Kiwoom Securities expected the local market to continue on a chip rally but noted that the rise could be limited due to profit taking.

"There seems to be a consensus among investors that increasing dependence on major leading stocks is the winning strategy, in the face of external uncertainties," Han said. (Yonhap)