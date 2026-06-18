The state weather agency on Thursday issued the first heat wave advisories of the year for Seoul and its surrounding areas.

The Korea Meteorological Administration put the alerts into effect at 2 p.m. for southern Seoul, parts of the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and Ganghwa County in Incheon, west of the capital.

Earlier at 11 a.m., separate advisories were also issued for Gyeonggi's Hanam and Yeoju, alongside the country's southeastern regions of Gyeongsan, Yecheon and Gunwi, the KMA said.

A heat wave advisory is issued when the maximum apparent temperature is expected to remain at or above 33 degrees Celsius for two or more consecutive days. (Yonhap)