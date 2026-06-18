Beaches across Korea are opening in waves this summer, from early June through mid-July, as regional governments finalize their schedules.

The first beach to open this year was Ayajin Beach on the east coast in Gangwon Province, which welcomed swimmers on June 12.

Jeju Island is opening its 12 beaches on June 24. They include Geumneung, Hyeopjae, Gwakji and Hamdeok.

In South Gyeongsang Province, 26 beaches will open on a staggered schedule. Geoje and Changwon go first on July 4, when 17 beaches open at once. They include 16 in Geoje, among them Hakdong, Gujora and Wahyeon. Namhae County, with five beaches, and Sacheon, with one, follow July 10. Tongyeong's three beaches open last, on July 11.

Geoje will again run a pet-friendly beach at Myeongsa Beach, where dogs have access to a dedicated shower area. The site first opened in 2023 and has drawn travelers visiting with their pets.

In South Chungcheong Province, Taean's 21 beaches open on July 4, starting with Mallipo Beach, followed by the rest on July 11.

Taean County plans to station 362 personnel a day across 22 sites, including a command center, and will deploy 76 pieces of rescue equipment. It will also set up mobile watchtowers to cover blind spots.

In Gangwon Province, Yangyang County will operate 21 beaches on July 10. For the first time, Naksan Beach will stay open at night during the peak season, and the county is installing a lighting tower there to improve visibility and safety after dark.

Nationwide, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and local governments are tightening beach management this summer, with a focus on curbing price gouging, the ministry said Thursday. To stop overcharging on rentals, standard prices for parasols, showers and floating tubes will be posted on local government websites. Operators that go against the posted prices face correction orders and, depending on the case, limits on future contracts.

Authorities will also crack down on the unauthorized setup of tents, camping vehicles and cooking equipment left to reserve spots on the sand. Cooking and camping are barred outside designated areas. Abandoned items will be removed immediately, and violators face fines and forced removal.

The ministry has asked local governments to add and train safety staff, promote rules such as no swimming after drinking, install life vest rental stations, and put up warnings and barrier nets against jellyfish and sharks. It said it would conduct joint on-site inspections throughout the season.

Detailed beach opening and closing schedules are available on www.badaon.or.kr.