The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed Michelle Steel, a former two-term Korean American congresswoman, as the United States' ambassador to South Korea.

The upper chamber approved Steel in a 55-39 vote, clearing the way for her to take the ambassadorial post as Seoul and Washington face a series of joint tasks, including "modernizing" their alliance and implementing bilateral security and trade agreements.

In April, US President Donald Trump nominated her for the ambassador post, which has been left vacant since former Ambassador Philip Goldberg left Korea in January last year.

Steel would become the second Korean American to serve as the U.S.' top envoy to South Korea, following former Ambassador Sung Kim, who served in Seoul as ambassador from 2011–2014.

During her confirmation hearing last month, she vowed to ensure that American companies operating in South Korea are not discriminated against, if she is confirmed.

While in Congress, Steel was active in pushing for legislation to address the issue of Korean Americans who have been separated from their relatives in North Korea in the wake of the 1950-53 Korean War.

She was first elected to the House in 2020 and then reelected in 2022. She lost to her Democratic rival by a small margin in the 2024 general election.

She previously served as a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the California State Board of Equalization.

Her husband is Shawn Steel, an attorney who served as the California Republican Party chairman from 2001 to 2003. He has been the Republican national committeeman from California since 2008.

Born in Seoul in June 1955, Steel grew up and studied in South Korea, Japan and the US She speaks fluent Korean.

She earned a bachelor's degree from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, and an MBA from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. (Yonhap)