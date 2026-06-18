Pentagon renames Indo-Pacific Command back to Pacific Command

The US Defense Department has renamed US Indo-Pacific Command back to US Pacific Command (USPACOM), saying that restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honors the Hawaii-headquartered command's deep historical roots.

In a release posted on the command's website on Tuesday, the Pentagon announced the name change, a little over eight years after the command was renamed the Indo-Pacific Command -- a change that came as Washington recognized the growing strategic importance of both the Indian and Pacific Oceans amid China's assertiveness.

"Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honors the command's deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific," it said.

"From its critical role in establishing the post-WWII regional security architecture to its coordination of joint forces during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and countless humanitarian operations, the USPACOM namesake carries decades of military heritage and enduring regional partnerships."

The command's area of responsibility -- from the waters off the US West Coast to the western border of India --remains the same, it said. (Yonhap)