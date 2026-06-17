South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, saying bilateral ties are advancing briskly in a mutually beneficial manner.

The meeting came on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, which Lee is attending for the second consecutive year as the head of an invited country.

The two leaders met ahead of Canada's expected selection of a preferred bidder for its submarine acquisition project, worth 60 trillion-won ($39.8 billion), in late June.

A consortium of South Korea's Hanwha Ocean Co. and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. is competing with Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for the deal.

"As like-minded countries, relations between our two nations are briskly advancing in a mutually beneficial manner," Lee said in his opening remarks.

"As we have a lot to cooperate on, let us discuss more detailed areas of cooperation," the South Korean president added.

Carney highlighted the deepening partnership between the two countries, citing defense, investment and culture as areas in which South Korea and Canada have been expanding cooperation.

Portraying South Korea as a defense manufacturing powerhouse, Lee told the Canadian leader that his country is ready to actively contribute to Canada's efforts to strengthen defense capabilities amid the shifting global security landscape, Lee's office said.

In response, Carney said Canada attaches importance to building cooperative ties with South Korea, calling for continued consultations on the matter, according to the office.

They also shared the importance of establishing stable energy supply channels between the two countries, while agreeing to seek mutually beneficial cooperation in crude oil, liquefied natural gas, critical minerals and other areas. (Yonhap)