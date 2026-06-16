A 10-year-old child born in Korea who was stateless for two years after losing her citizenship will be granted a visa to stay in the country, the Ulsan Immigration Office said Tuesday.

The child was a Korean citizen at birth. But the family registry was legally closed due to parental circumstances and she lost her citizenship. She was not registered under another nationality because by that point she had become estranged from her mother, a Vietnamese national.

The Ulsan Immigration Office has decided to grant the child an F-1 visa, saying the move would provide institutional protection and help ensure a safe and stable life. The office declined to disclose the child's name, citing privacy concerns.

"We are planning to grant the child F-1 sojourn status, as the child is already in the country," Kim Ki-hyun, head of general affairs at the Ulsan Immigration Office, told The Korea Herald.

With F-1 status, which is issued to people visiting or joining family, the child will have access to basic social services, including health insurance, welfare support and education. The visa is valid for two years and can be renewed afterward.

The child is currently under the care of an acquaintance who is no longer in a position to continue raising her.

The case was first identified by an education supervisor affiliated with the Ulsan Metropolitan Office of Education. The supervisor reported the child's situation and sought help from the immigration office.

Based on the report, the Ulsan Immigration Office convened a meeting of the Council for the Protection of Human Rights and Promotion of Rights and Interests of Foreigners on Monday to review the case. They also consulted with the Consulate General of Vietnam in Busan before deciding to issue the visa.

"A child's future should not be disrupted by the circumstances of their parents," said Gil Kang-mook, director of the Ulsan Immigration Office. "The Ulsan office will continue to assist foreigners and overseas Koreans, ensuring that no one falls outside protection."