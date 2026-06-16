An alumni association of the Army's military academy on Tuesday criticized the government for "hastily" pushing to integrate the academies of the three military branches and called on it to reconsider the move from scratch.

The Korea Military Academy Alumni Association expressed "deep" concerns about the Lee Jae Myung administration's push to establish an integrated military school comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force, citing the potential weakening of national security.

The alumni group said the government was rushing through a plan to merge the three military academies and relocate the Korea Military Academy in northern Seoul to Jangseong County in South Jeolla Province by 2028.

"The Korea Military Academy Alumni Association expresses deep concern over the weakening of national security that the government's current hasty plans will bring," it said.

The association claimed the envisioned integration of the military academies could hinder the cultivation of expertise for cadets and lead to diminishing combat capabilities.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back earlier revealed plans to allow freshmen and sophomores to take common courses regardless of their affiliation, and juniors and seniors to take courses specialized to their military branches.

The defense ministry plans to announce a roadmap to establish the integrated military academy and review revising relevant legislation for the task. (Yonhap)