Singer Lim Young-woong donated 200 million won ($132,200) to Korea University Medicine on his birthday Tuesday to help low-income patients, the hospital said.

Lim and his agency, Mulgogi Music, each contributed 100 million won and made the donation in the name of his fanbase, known as "Hero Generation."

The singer has marked his birthday each year with donations to support the vulnerable, disaster relief efforts and programs for children and adolescents.

The hospital said the money will be used to help cover treatment costs for low-income patients at its Anam, Guro and Ansan branches. (Yonhap)