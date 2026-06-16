South Korea's first homegrown KF-21 fighter jet has received a flight safety certification from the government, the state arms procurement agency said Tuesday.

The KF-21 fighter jet earned the airworthiness certification on Monday, following the completion of a series of tests from April 2021 to 2026, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

A DAPA review committee approved that the aircraft had met all 745 requirements across 14 assessment areas, including electronic systems and aircraft structure.

The decision comes after the fighter jet had passed a combat readiness evaluation in May.

South Korea plans to deliver 120 KF-21 jets by 2032, with 40 initially produced aircraft focused on air-to-air capabilities to be delivered by 2028, followed by 80 additional jets with air-to-ground and air-to-ship capabilities.

It will deliver the first batch to the Air Force in the second half of this year, with additional units to be delivered in phases. (Yonhap)