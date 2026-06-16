Four college students exploring an abandoned resort known online for haunted-tour videos discovered a body in the dilapidated property in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, police said Monday.

According to police, the body was found in the attic of the 20-story building at around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The site has gained attention through haunted-tour videos on YouTube, with some using drones to capture close-up views of its unusual cylindrical structure.

Investigators identified the deceased as a person in their 30s with a chronic illness and said no foul play is suspected at this stage, citing the discovery of a suicide note at the scene.

The resort, which opened in 1992, later fell into financial difficulty and was forced to shut down. The complex has remained abandoned for years.

This undated file photo from Yonhap shows the abandoned resort building in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, where a body was found Sunday. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo from Yonhap shows the abandoned resort building in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, where a body was found Sunday. (Yonhap)

seoy@heraldcorp.com