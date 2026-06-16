Four college students exploring an abandoned resort known online for haunted-tour videos discovered a body in the dilapidated property in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, police said Monday.

According to police, the body was found in the attic of the 20-story building at around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The site has gained attention through haunted-tour videos on YouTube, with some using drones to capture close-up views of its unusual cylindrical structure.

Investigators identified the deceased as a person in their 30s with a chronic illness and said no foul play is suspected at this stage, citing the discovery of a suicide note at the scene.

The resort, which opened in 1992, later fell into financial difficulty and was forced to shut down. The complex has remained abandoned for years.