President Lee Jae Myung was set to attend a Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday as an invited partner country, joining discussions on wars in Ukraine and Iran and other pending global challenges.

This marks the second consecutive year South Korea has been invited to the G7 summit, and Lee was scheduled to attend G7 summit sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

France has invited non-G7 nations to help shape coordinated responses to global challenges, including wars in Ukraine and Iran, global financial instability and risks associated with artificial intelligence.

Invitees also include Brazil, Egypt, India and Kenya.

Lee was expected to hold summit talks with some of the participating leaders, but whether he would meet US President Donald Trump remains uncertain.

A presidential official said the office is leaving the door open for the possibility of a Lee-Trump meeting, but no concrete progress had been made in arranging one. (Yonhap)