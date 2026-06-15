From soothing masks to hydration and vitamin C, simple steps can support skin recovery

Summer has arrived, and skin starts to behave differently. Makeup that once lasted all day fades by the afternoon, and familiar products can suddenly feel heavy. Hot, humid weather raises skin temperature and pushes sebum production higher, which makes the season especially difficult for oily and combination skin.

The core of summer skin care is managing heat rather than simply adding moisture. A rise in skin temperature increases sebum output and activates collagen-degrading enzymes, so even the best products lose effectiveness when facial temperature stays high. A soothing mask kept in the refrigerator helps. Products with centella asiatica, aloe, panthenol or heartleaf are especially useful for lowering heat, while panthenol, allantoin and madecassoside support sensitive, breakout-prone skin.

Sun protection comes first in any summer routine. Ultraviolet rays are a leading cause of skin aging, contributing to dark spots, blemishes, loss of firmness and wrinkles. Whenever heading out, apply sunscreen generously and reapply every two to three hours outdoors. Strengthening the skin barrier ahead of weekend outings also helps. A sleeping mask with ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids, used the night before, can leave skin less red and less dry the next day.

Hydration should work both on the surface and within. Apply enough moisturizer after cleansing to lock hydration in. When using a toner, patting it in before layering moisturizer works better than letting it air-dry, which can pull inner moisture out as it evaporates.

Drinking water matters too. The World Health Organization recommends 1.5 to 2 liters a day, spread across several servings. Plain water is a better choice than coffee or other drinks that act as diuretics and increase fluid loss.

Antioxidant care reduces oxidative stress from outside irritants. Glutathione and vitamin C, taken through foods or supplements, protect cells and aid collagen formation, and work best alongside regular daily habits.

A few swaps complete the season. Trade thick winter toners for light, watery formulas, choose lightweight ampoules focused on oil-water balance, and apply even a small amount of a watery gel cream to seal in moisture.

"In summer, skin is exposed to multiple stressors such as ultraviolet rays, heat, sweat and air conditioning, which leaves it easily fatigued. Consistent skin care that reduces sources of damage, along with taking in antioxidant nutrients such as glutathione and vitamin C, is the key to keeping skin healthy," said Ban Jae-yong, head doctor at Banobagi Wellness Clinic.