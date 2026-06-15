An investigation into a mutilated body part discovered at a public recycling facility in Incheon entered its sixth day on Monday, with police yet to identify the victim or determine where the remains were originally discarded.

Officials have obtained dashboard camera footage and vehicle operation records from eight waste collection companies that delivered recyclables to the facility and are reviewing them to determine the initial disposal site, according to the Incheon Metropolitan Police and the investigative task force at Incheon Yeonsu Police Station.

A report was filed on Wednesday at around 2:28 p.m. after a worker discovered what appeared to be part of a human leg while sorting recyclables on a conveyor belt. A preliminary forensic examination found that the remains were from a woman’s left leg.

Found wrapped in bandages, the remains measured about 41 centimeters from below the knee to the heel, with an estimated foot size of 210 millimeters.

Investigators have so far made little progress in identifying the victim. Police said DNA recovered from the remains was cross-checked against missing persons records but yielded no matches.

Authorities are also tracing waste collection routes to determine where the remains were first discarded. Recyclable waste is typically collected from apartment complexes and neighborhood disposal sites before being transported to sorting and processing facilities, including the one where the body part was found.

The investigation has been further complicated by surveillance camera blind spots in residential areas and around waste collection sites, limiting efforts to track potential suspects.

As part of efforts to identify the victim, authorities are also reviewing records of chronically absent students across Incheon.