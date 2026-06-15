Education Vice Minister Choi Eun-ok met with United Arab Emirates Education Ministry Undersecretary Mohammed Al-Qassim in Seoul on Monday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in education, the Education Ministry said.

The meeting, held at Lotte Hotel Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, focused on follow-up measures to education-related plans included in a joint declaration adopted by the two countries’ leaders in November 2025, during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to Abu Dhabi.

During Lee’s visit, the two countries pledged to promote mutual visits, training, talent development and youth internship programs among key organizations, educational institutions and government entities.

Choi and Al-Qassim discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital education, science education, school partnerships and exchanges involving students and teachers.

The ministry said it expects the meeting to help produce follow-up outcomes in the education sector stemming from the leaders’ agreement and lay the groundwork for expanding “K-Edu” in the Middle East.

“K-Edu” refers broadly to Korea’s education sector, encompassing regular degree programs, nondegree programs, education management systems and teaching models.

“The UAE is a key education partner in the Middle East, with a strong interest in nurturing talent competitive in future industries and global markets,” Choi said.

“The Education Ministry will work to ensure that the education agreements outlined in the Korea-UAE joint declaration lead to tangible results by sharing Korea’s future-oriented education policy experience, including in AI and digital education, and by expanding bilateral talent exchanges,” she added.