Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, along with executives and employees of Starbucks Korea, will undergo training aimed at improving historical awareness and social sensitivity following a controversial promotion linked to the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju, the company said Monday.

Starbucks Korea, operated by E-Mart Inc., a Shinsegae affiliate, launched an online "Tank Day" promotion on May 18, the anniversary of the Gwangju democratic uprising. The event was suspended within hours after drawing widespread public criticism.

According to the company, Chung and the chief executives of Shinsegae affiliates will participate in the training ahead of a meeting of affiliate heads scheduled for June 24.

Executives of E-Mart-affiliated companies and employees at Starbucks Korea's headquarters will attend a training session on Wednesday.

Partners, the company's term for store employees, will receive the training next Monday. All Starbucks stores nationwide will close early at 3 p.m.

The coffee company launched the discount event for "Tank" tumbler sets, along with a controversial phrase, "Put it on the table with a sound of 'Tak!'"

The campaign received immediate flak, as the word "tank" evoked memories of the military clamping down violently on pro-democracy protesters. The word "Tak" also sparked backlash, as it reminded people of student activist Park Jong-cheol, who died in 1987 after being tortured. (Yonhap)