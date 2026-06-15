South Korea has signed an initial agreement on sharing passenger name record data with the European Union, marking the first deal of its kind by an Asian nation, the customs agency said Monday.

The Korea Customs Service said PNR data includes the date of ticket issuance, flight itineraries, accompanying travelers and baggage information, which are essential for screening high-risk travelers at the border.

The agency said the sharing of such information with EU authorities had previously been limited due to personal data protection regulations.

"As only a limited number of countries, such as the United States, Canada and Australia, have similar agreements with the EU, the latest progress indicates South Korea has established a crime response system in line with advanced nations," the agency said in a release.

The agency said the agreement, once officially signed and implemented, will help South Korea more effectively address attempts to smuggle hazardous materials, including drugs and firearms.

South Korea and the EU will make efforts to officially implement the agreement in the first half of 2027, the agency added. (Yonhap)