South Korea's bourse operator Monday activated a buy-side sidecar for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index as the index spiked sharply, boosted by a peace deal agreement reached between the United States and Iran.

An electronic board at Hana Bank’s dealing room in central Seoul shows the KOSPI on June 15, as South Korean stocks opened sharply higher following news of a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran. (Yonhap)
An electronic board at Hana Bank’s dealing room in central Seoul shows the KOSPI on June 15, as South Korean stocks opened sharply higher following news of a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran. (Yonhap)

Program trading for the KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes shortly after the market opened, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

The KOSPI rose 327.7 points, or 4.03 percent, to 8,451.32 as of 9:07 a.m.

The KOSPI sharply gained ground as investors scooped up blue chip tech shares after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Iran have reached a deal to end their monthslong war in the Middle East and reopen the Hormuz Strait.

A formal signing ceremony is expected to take place Friday.

A buy-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures index increases 5 percent or more for at least one minute. (Yonhap)