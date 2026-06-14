Chief of engineering guild faces dismissal

Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, the president of a Mexican engineering guild, issued a public apology over the weekend for his controversial slant-eye gesture during a World Cup match days earlier.

“Over the past few days, a video has circulated online and generated a wide range of reactions,” read Bernal’s post, written in both English and Spanish, on his social media account. “For that reason, I believe it is important to offer a public apology.”

Bernal drew backlash after a Korean YouTuber posted a video on Instagram in which he could be seen in a seat behind her making a slant-eye gesture from the bleachers during Thursday night’s World Cup match between South Korea and the Czech Republic in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Bernal is the president of the College of Geomatics and Topographic Surveying Engineers of the State of Jalisco (CITGEJ). The engineering guild issued a statement on Saturday saying it would internally review the matter.

In an interview with The New York Post, a CITGEJ spokesperson said Bernal would be "removed from office."

"We are deeply saddened by what is happening regarding this incident," the spokesperson told The New York Post.

The CITGEJ chief’s actions sparked anger in South Korea.

Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungkyunkwan University, had earlier on Sunday urged Bernal to publicly apologize and called on world soccer-governing body FIFA to take measures to prevent a recurrence.

Bernal’s apology came two days after the incident, and was directed “especially” to the YouTuber.

“I sincerely regret everything this situation has caused,” said Bernal. “I have taken time to reflect on what happened and I understand the responsibility I have at this moment.”

“I am not here to justify myself,” he added. “I am here to acknowledge that this situation has caused discomfort and to express my most sincere apologies in a clear and respectful manner.”