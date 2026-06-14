Hyundai Motor Group accounted for 11.8 percent of the US automobile market in the January-April period this year, data showed Sunday, on the back of strong sales of hybrids and other eco-friendly models.

According to data compiled by industry tracker Omdia, the combined market share of Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. rose 1 percentage point from a year earlier during the first four months of 2026, ranking fourth behind General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and Ford Motor Co.

The combined sales moved up 1.3 percent over the period to 589,936.

For all of 2025, Hyundai Motor Group posted a record market share of 11.3 percent in the US market, with industry watchers expressing optimism that the South Korean automotive giant could break the 12 percent threshold this year.

Industry watchers said Hyundai Motor Group appears to have expanded its market share on the back of strong sales of hybrid and other eco-friendly models amid weakening demand for conventional vehicles following global oil price hikes.

"Through our powertrain strategy encompassing our entire eco-friendly lineup, we are addressing market demand in a flexible manner," a Hyundai Motor official said. (Yonhap)