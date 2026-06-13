Investigators sought arrest warrants for three former senior officials of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a nonmainstream religious sect, over suspicions they forced church members to join the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) ahead of elections in 2021 and 2024.

A joint investigation team of the prosecution and police sought the warrants to arrest a former No. 2 leader of Shincheonji, identified only by surname Goh, and two others on charges of violating the Political Parties Act that bans forcing people to join or quit political parties.

Last week, Shincheonji founder Lee Man-hee was also questioned over the suspicions.

It is the first time the investigation team has sought arrest warrants since it was launched in early January to look into suspicions that the religious sect forced followers to join the PPP as dues-paying members with the intention of swaying the outcome of the presidential primary in 2021 and the general election primaries in 2024.

Investigators believe more than 50,000 followers joined the party as a result between 2021 and 2023.