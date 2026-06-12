'Kpop Demon Hunters' singer-songwriter duets with Andrea Bocelli on tournament anthem 'DNA' before host Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in a fiery opener

Ejae, the Korean American singer-songwriter behind "Golden" from Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters," performed the official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem "DNA" alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli on Thursday at the tournament's opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The performance marked the live debut of the song, which FIFA released Wednesday. French DJ David Guetta and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion also feature on the recording, but were not in attendance.

Ejae wrote the anthem's Korean lyrics, including a line she sings near the end of the track about getting back up after falling. In a statement released by FIFA, she said writing in Korean made the project especially meaningful and called representing South Korea on the World Cup stage an honor.

The ceremony began shortly before noon in front of a crowd of more than 80,000 — many of them in Mexico's green jerseys — at the stadium hosting a World Cup opener for the first time in 40 years.

The show drew on the heritage of the Aztecs, the civilization centered in what is now Mexico City from which the stadium takes its name, with dancers in feathered costumes and performers dressed head to toe in gold carrying oversized golden soccer balls across the field.

Mexican singer Lila Downs welcomed the crowd in Spanish and English before a lineup of Latin American music stars: Venezuela's Danny Ocean, Mexican pop stars Belinda and Los Angeles Azules, rock band Mana and Colombia's J Balvin and Ryan Castro.

Colombian superstar Shakira, back on the World Cup stage 16 years after performing "Waka Waka" at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, sang "Dai Dai," another of this tournament's official songs, with Nigerian star Burna Boy.

After Mexican American actor and tournament ambassador Salma Hayek welcomed fans with the flags of all 48 competing teams being carried onto the field, Bocelli and Ejae capped the show with "DNA."

South African singer Tyla sang her country's national anthem, and Alejandro Fernandez followed with Mexico's. Both countries are South Korea's Group A rivals, along with the Czech Republic, which Korea opens against.

Running through July 19, the 2026 tournament is the first World Cup hosted by three countries — Mexico, the United States and Canada — and the first with 48 teams.

Each host country is staging its own opening ceremony, with Canada and the United States following in Toronto and Los Angeles on Friday. Blackpink's Lisa is among the Los Angeles performers, alongside Katy Perry, Future and Anitta.

Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in an ill-tempered opener in which three players were sent off — a record for a World Cup opening match and the most in any World Cup game since Portugal and the Netherlands combined for four in 2006.

Mexico next faces South Korea on home turf in Guadalajara on June 19.