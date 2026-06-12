South Korean captain Son Heung-min is set for his fourth career FIFA World Cup appearance in the team's opening Group A match against Czechia later Thursday in Mexico.

Son drew into the starting lineup at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, for the 8 p.m. kickoff. It will begin 11 a.m. Friday in South Korea.

Son, along with starting goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, will tie three former players for the most World Cup appearances by a South Korean player with four apiece. Hong Myung-bo, the current national team head coach, former striker Hwang Sun-hong and ex-goalkeeper Lee Woon-jae also played at four World Cups.

Son is the most capped South Korean male player 143. He ranks second in the country's all-time rankings with 54 international goals, four behind former star Cha Bum-kun.

Son is also tied with former players Ahn Jung-hwan and Park Ji-sung for the most World Cup goals by a South Korean player with three.

Joining Son and Kim in the starting XI are: Kim Min-jae, Lee Han-beom and Lee Gi-hyuk as defenders; Lee Tae-seok and Seol Young-woo as wingbacks; Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Jae-sung and Lee Kang-in as midfielders.

Czechia's attack will be led by Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick. (Yonhap)

South Korea: 3-4-2-1

Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu (1)

Defenders: Lee Han-beom (2), Lee Gi-hyuk (3), Kim Min-jae (4), Lee Tae-seok (13), Seol Young-woo (22)

Midfielders: Hwang In-beom (6), Paik Seung-ho (8), Lee Jae-sung (10), Lee Kang-in (19)

Forward: Son Heung-min (7, captain)

Head coach: Hong Myung-bo

Czechia: 4-1-2-3

Goalkeeper: Matej Kovar (1)

Defenders: Robin Hranac (4), Vladimir Coufal (5), Stepan Chaloupek (6), Ladislav Krejci (7, captain), Jaroslv Zeleny (20)

Midfielders: Lukas Provod (17), Tomas Soucek (22), Alexandr Sojka (24)

Forwards: Patrik Schick (10), Pavel Sulc (15)

Head coach: Miroslav Koubek

Referee: Amin Mohamed Omar