North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladamir Putin ahead of Russia's national day this week, its state media said Thursday.

The message was "courteously conveyed to an official concerned of the Russian Foreign Ministry by Sin Hong Chol, DPRK's ambassador to the Russian Federation," the North's Korea Central News Agency reported, without further elaborating.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

North Korea and Russia have been bolstering their ties since June 2024, following the "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty signed between their leaders.

The treaty is considered to have effectively revived the two country's Cold War-era military alliance.

After the signing, Pyongyang deployed around 15,000 combat troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine and deepened bilateral cooperation on multiple fronts.

Early last month, Kim also sent a congratulatory message to Putin on Russia's Victory Day celebration.