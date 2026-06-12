최근 환경 문제는 더 이상 환경운동가들만의 관심사가 아닙니다. 기후 변화, 극단적 기상현상, 생물다양성 감소, 에너지 전환 등은 경제와 산업, 외교와 안보까지 영향을 미치는 핵심 의제로 자리 잡고 있습니다. 특히 각국 정부와 기업들은 탄소 감축 목표를 달성하기 위해 대규모 투자를 진행하고 있으며, 환경 정책은 이제 국가 경쟁력의 중요한 요소로 평가받고 있습니다.

대표적인 사례가 탄소중립(net-zero emissions) 정책입니다. 세계 각국은 2050년 전후를 목표로 온실가스 순배출량을 사실상 0으로 만드는 계획을 추진하고 있습니다. 최근 외신에서는 “accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy”(저탄소 경제로의 전환을 가속화하기 위해)와 같은 표현이 자주 등장하고 있으며, 에너지·제조업·교통 분야 전반에서 구조적 변화가 진행되고 있음을 보여주고 있습니다.

재생에너지 역시 환경 관련 기사에서 빠지지 않는 주제입니다. 태양광과 풍력 발전의 비중이 빠르게 증가하면서 화석연료 의존도를 줄이기 위한 노력이 이어지고 있습니다. 이에 따라 “renewable energy capacity”(재생에너지 발전 용량), “clean energy investment”(청정에너지 투자) 등의 표현이 빈번하게 사용되고 있습니다. 이러한 변화는 단순한 환경 보호를 넘어 새로운 산업 성장의 기회로도 해석되고 있습니다.

한편 기업들도 환경·사회·지배구조(ESG)를 경영 전략의 핵심 요소로 채택하고 있습니다. 글로벌 투자자들은 기업의 수익성뿐 아니라 지속가능성(sustainability)과 환경 리스크 관리 능력을 중요하게 평가하고 있습니다. 따라서 기업들은 공급망 전반의 탄소 배출을 측정하고 감축하기 위한 다양한 노력을 확대하고 있습니다.

따라서 최신 외신 기사에서 반복적으로 등장하는 환경 관련 영어 표현을 정리해 두는 것은 기후 변화와 에너지 전환, 지속 가능한 성장이라는 글로벌 흐름을 이해하는 데 매우 유용할 것입니다.

[표현 정리]

1. carbon footprint 탄소 발자국

= the total amount of greenhouse gases generated by an individual, organization, or activity.

Many companies are seeking ways to reduce their carbon footprint across global operations.

많은 기업들이 글로벌 사업 전반에서 탄소 발자국을 줄일 방법을 모색하고 있다.

2. net-zero emissions 탄소중립, 순배출량 제로

= a state in which greenhouse gas emissions are balanced by removal or offsetting measures.

The government has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

정부는 2050년까지 탄소중립을 달성하겠다고 약속했다.

3. renewable energy 재생에너지

= energy generated from naturally replenished resources such as solar and wind power.

Investment in renewable energy continues to grow worldwide.

재생에너지 투자는 전 세계적으로 계속 증가하고 있다.

4. climate resilience 기후 회복력

= the ability to prepare for and recover from climate-related impacts.

Coastal cities are strengthening climate resilience against rising sea levels.

해안 도시들은 해수면 상승에 대비해 기후 회복력을 강화하고 있다.

5. greenhouse gas emissions 온실가스 배출

= gases released into the atmosphere that contribute to global warming.

Transportation remains a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

교통 부문은 여전히 온실가스 배출의 주요 원인이다.

6. energy transition 에너지 전환

= the shift from fossil fuels to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

The energy transition is reshaping global industrial strategies.

에너지 전환은 글로벌 산업 전략을 재편하고 있다.

7. biodiversity loss 생물다양성 감소

= the decline in the variety of plant and animal species within ecosystems.

Scientists warn that biodiversity loss could threaten food security.

과학자들은 생물다양성 감소가 식량 안보를 위협할 수 있다고 경고한다.

8. sustainable development 지속 가능한 발전

= economic growth that meets present needs without compromising future generations.

Sustainable development requires balancing economic and environmental goals.

지속 가능한 발전은 경제적 목표와 환경적 목표의 균형을 필요로 한다.

9. clean energy investment 청정에너지 투자

= financial investment in renewable and low-carbon energy technologies.

Clean energy investment reached record levels in several major economies.

청정에너지 투자는 여러 주요 경제권에서 사상 최고 수준에 도달했다.

10. low-carbon economy 저탄소 경제

= an economy that minimizes carbon emissions through cleaner technologies and practices.

Governments are introducing policies to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

각국 정부는 저탄소 경제 전환을 가속화하기 위한 정책을 도입하고 있다.

[빈칸 넣기 문제]

1) Many countries have committed _____ achieving net-zero emissions within the next few decades.

2) Renewable energy plays a crucial role _____ reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

3) Scientists warn _____ biodiversity loss could have severe consequences for ecosystems.

4) Governments are investing heavily _____ climate resilience projects.

[답안]

1) to

2) in

3) that

4) in

[해석]

아래 한국어 번역문을 보고 다시 영어로 번역해보세요.

1. 많은 국가들은 향후 수십 년 안에 탄소중립을 달성하겠다고 약속했다.

2. 재생에너지는 화석연료 의존도를 줄이는 데 중요한 역할을 한다.

3. 과학자들은 생물다양성 감소가 생태계에 심각한 결과를 초래할 수 있다고 경고한다.

4. 정부들은 기후 회복력 사업에 막대한 투자를 하고 있다.

[단어]

commit to ~하기로 약속하다, 전념하다

achieve 달성하다

net-zero emissions 탄소중립, 순배출량 제로

within the next few decades 향후 수십 년 안에

renewable energy 재생에너지

play a crucial role in ~에 중요한 역할을 하다

reduce 줄이다, 감소시키다

dependence on ~에 대한 의존

fossil fuels 화석연료

warn that ~라고 경고하다

biodiversity loss 생물다양성 감소

severe consequences 심각한 결과

ecosystem 생태계

invest in ~에 투자하다

heavily 대규모로, 막대하게

climate resilience 기후 회복력

project 사업, 프로젝트