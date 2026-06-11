Kyrgyzstan and South Korea agreed to accelerate joint carbon reduction projects and expand climate cooperation during talks held on the sidelines of UN climate meetings in Bonn, Germany, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The agreement was reached on Wednesday at the inaugural Korea-Kyrgyzstan Joint Committee on Climate Change Cooperation meeting, held alongside the 64th session of the Subsidiary Bodies of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The two countries adopted detailed implementation procedures for international carbon reduction projects and approved operational guidelines for the joint committee. According to Korea's Foreign Ministry, the framework is expected to boost private investment and accelerate greenhouse gas reduction projects.

The Korean delegation was led by Kyun Jong-ho, Korea's ambassador for climate change. Kyrgyzstan was represented by Dinara Kemelova, the Kyrgyzstani president's special representative for the Mountain Agenda.

Discussions focused on cooperation under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, which allows countries to count emissions reductions generated abroad toward their national climate goals.

Korea has signed climate cooperation framework agreements with 11 countries.

Kyrgyzstan became the second country after Mongolia to adopt rules governing how future carbon-credit projects will be developed and certified.

The two sides agreed to expedite bilateral carbon reduction projects and seek approvals for key initiatives ahead of the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit in Seoul in September.

Both governments said their cooperation under Article 6.2 could help achieve their national emissions-reduction goals while contributing to sustainable development. They also stressed the need to build a transparent and credible global carbon market.

Korea and Kyrgyzstan both aim for carbon neutrality by 2050, with Korea stressing legally mandated emissions cuts and Kyrgyzstan focusing on green development, climate finance and resilience.

Kyrgyzstan, where more than 90 percent of the territory is mountainous, called for continued Korean support in promoting mountain-related issues in UN climate negotiations and ahead of the 2027 Global Mountain Summit in Bishkek.

The meeting was the first held under a bilateral climate cooperation agreement signed in December 2024 that entered into force in May 2025.